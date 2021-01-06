2 held with 506gm charas from Hamirpur villages

The district police have arrested two men in separate cases and recovered a total of 506gm charas from their possession.

In the first case, the Badsar police arrested a man from Haar village with 66gm charas. The man has been arrested and booked under the NDPS Act, said Hamirpur SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran.

In the second incident, the Bhoranj police arrested a man from Tikker Khatrian village with 440gm charas.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act, the SP added.

He said that police are interrogating both the accused about source of the contraband.