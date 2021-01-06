Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 2 held with 506gm charas from Hamirpur villages

2 held with 506gm charas from Hamirpur villages

The district police have arrested two men in separate cases and recovered a total of 506gm charas from their possession.In the first case, the Badsar police arrested a man from...

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 21:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The district police have arrested two men in separate cases and recovered a total of 506gm charas from their possession.

In the first case, the Badsar police arrested a man from Haar village with 66gm charas. The man has been arrested and booked under the NDPS Act, said Hamirpur SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran.

In the second incident, the Bhoranj police arrested a man from Tikker Khatrian village with 440gm charas.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act, the SP added.

He said that police are interrogating both the accused about source of the contraband.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
by Shishir Gupta
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
by HT Correspondent
Talks with farmers an opportunity to explain benefits of farm laws: Goyal
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

Jai Ram interacts with students on 56th birthday, urges them to keep vigil against pandemic
by HT Correspondent
Man’s comical dance moves while playing the keyboard is a hit among netizens. Watch
by Srimoyee Chowdhury
Patty Jenkins clarifies controversial comments against Warner Bros
by HT Entertainment Desk
Poultry farmers in trouble due to bird flu outbreak in Himachal’s Pong Dam
by Naresh K Thakur
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.