Sections
Home / Cities / 2 injured in Thane as part of ceiling collapses

2 injured in Thane as part of ceiling collapses

Two people were injured on Friday after part of a room’s ceiling fell on them. The incident took place in a 35-year-old building near Khartan Road. The building was...

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 01:09 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Two people were injured on Friday after part of a room’s ceiling fell on them. The incident took place in a 35-year-old building near Khartan Road.

The building was originally constructed by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for its employees. TMC said it will evacuate the building soon and carry out repairs.

Around 5am on Friday, a slab of plaster fell off the ceiling of a room and injured Meena Solanki, 30, and her son Praveen, 16. The duo were asleep at the time. Solanki, a homemaker, has injured her right hand and Praveen has sustained major injuries to his head and right ear. Both are recuperating at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell, Thane, said the rest of the plaster is also in bad condition and needs to be repaired at the earliest. Forty families live in the building and over the years, alterations have been made to the original structure.



Naresh Solanki, a relative of the injured, said, “We have been staying here for 30 years and most are families of people who work with the civic body. A year ago, we were told that a month-long repair work would be undertaken, but no efforts have been made since by the corporation to renovate this structure.”

Deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malvi said, “Three months ago, we had suggested repair work for the building. However, due to certain technical issues, it got delayed. The building is not a dilapidated structure, so we had not given any evacuation notice.”

He said the residents would be evacuated soon, after which repairs would be carried out. “If they [the residents] do not comply, we will have to make a police complaint. We cannot allow the residents to risk their lives,” Malvi said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai’s August average rain covered in just seven days of the month
Aug 08, 2020 01:58 IST
How urban planner’s Spain trip gave Mumbai 1st traffic signal with female figures
Aug 08, 2020 01:56 IST
Change in foreign scholarship scheme to help scores of Scheduled Castes students
Aug 08, 2020 02:01 IST
University of Mumbai’s move on online classes is haphazard, says teachers’ body
Aug 08, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.