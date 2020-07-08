2 Karnal millers booked after 4,520 quintal rice found missing from their stock

Owners of two Karnal-based mills were booked on Tuesday after about 4,520 quintal rice was found missing from their stock.

The action came after the district administration ordered registration of FIR against the owners of New India Rice mills and Balaji Rice Mill over ‘irregularities’ in their stock.

Karnal deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav confirmed that orders for the registration of FIR have been issued.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district administration had swung into action after two trucks allegedly carrying the rice meant for the public distribution in Uttar Pradesh were seized by officials of the district food and supplies department.

During an investigation, it was found that the owners of both these rice mills had purchased the PDS rice from Uttar Pradesh to complete their stock and return it to the government.

DC Yadav then ordered a physical verification of their stock where 4,520 quintal rice was found missing.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Surender Singh Bhoria said the FIR has been registered under sections 406, 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Inquiry marked against all mills in district

As per the information, 238 rice mills in the district were given 11.47 lakh MT of paddy for milling as per the custom milling of rice contract and they had to return the rice to the government by June 30.

But, only 77% of the rice was returned by the mills. “We have ordered an inquiry under the Karnal ADC against all rice mills and physical verification of their stock would be done. Action will be taken if any irregularity is found in their stock,” the DC said.

In a similar case in February, brothers Rajnish Miglani and Girish Miglani, owners of RG Enterprises, were booked after 4,000 MT rice worth Rs 7 crore was found missing from their stock.