2 killed, 1 injured after car rams into divider

Two men were killed while a woman was injured when a car rammed into a divider and turned turtle on Wednesday early morning, at Mankoli junction in Bhiwandi. The three victims...

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:35 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Two men were killed while a woman was injured when a car rammed into a divider and turned turtle on Wednesday early morning, at Mankoli junction in Bhiwandi. The three victims were on their way to Nasik from Mumbai when the driver lost control of the car.

The deceased, identified as Vishal Bhoye, 28, was driving the Nashik-registered car along with Amol Wable, 28 in the passenger seat, and Shama Deshmukh, 30, in the rear. According to Bhiwandi police, the three Nashik residents had come to Mumbai for some personal work and were returning home around 1.50am.

“Bhoye was driving fast and as it was raining, he lost control of the car, rammed into the divider and turned turtle in the opposite lane. A bus then collided with the vehicle. Bhoye died on the spot and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital, where Wable succumbed to his injuries. We have registered a case against Bhoye under IPC 304 A, for rash driving and causing death. We informed their families on Wednesday morning,” said an officer from Narpoli police station.

