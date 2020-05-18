Sections
2 killed, 9 injured after landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar NH

The landslide was so massive that nine vehicles were buried under it.

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:51 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Hindustan Times Jammu

Rescue operations underway after a landslide hit Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Saturday. (ANI)

Two persons were killed, while nine were rescued and four went missing on Sunday when a massive landslide hit the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in J&K’s Ramban district.

A police officer said a massive landslide washed away an earth-moving machine and a truck along with their operators in Seri sector of Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

“One body has been recovered so far, four others have been rescued while two persons are still missing in this accident.

“The landslide was so massive that nine vehicles were buried under it. The four rescued persons have been shifted to hospital while rescue and recovery operation is still going on”, the officer said.



The over 40-kilometre long Ramban-Ramsoo stretch of the nearly 300-Kilometre long highway has become infamous for landslides and shooting stones triggered by rainfall those often causes accidents on this road.

All essentials of life are routed into the landlocked Valley through this highway, known as the lifeline of Kashmir.

