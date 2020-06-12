Sections
Home / Cities / 2 killed in separate accidents in Bhiwandi and Shilphata

2 killed in separate accidents in Bhiwandi and Shilphata

Two pedestrians including a senior citizen were killed in two different road accidents in Shilphata and Bhiwandi, on Thursday night. Bhiwandi police are yet to identify the...

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 21:50 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Two pedestrians including a senior citizen were killed in two different road accidents in Shilphata and Bhiwandi, on Thursday night. Bhiwandi police are yet to identify the accused, while Shil-Daighar police have registered case against the biker.

A biker Sunil Kumar Nagina, 40, rammed into the victim Madhukar Devlekar, 65. Nagina was nabbed by the locals as he tried to flee. In another accident, which took place on Nashik Highway, near Diva Village bus stop, Bhiwandi, a 40-year-old unidentified man was run over by an unknown vehicle on Thursday evening.

An officer from Narpolice police said, “He died on the way to the hospital. The accused and victim are both unidentified, there are no CCTVs in the area. We have registered case against unknown vehicle driver under Indian Penal Code 304(a), 279 and Motor Vehicles Act. His mobile phone was found damaged, besides his body. We are trying to trace his family.”

