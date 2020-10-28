2 Ludhiana residents duped of Rs 13 lakh on pretext of ‘treasure hunting’

A resident of Lalton Khurd village and her relative were duped of Rs 13 lakh and gold jewellery by a woman ‘sorcerer’ on the pretext of digging out the treasure from the porch of their house.

The victim, identified as Bhupinder Kaur, 55, had even sold her property to give money to the accused.

The accused and her family members are on the run. Sadar police have lodged a case against the accused identified as Amandeep Sharma, her husband Jaspal Sharma, and her children Neeraj Sharma and Sanju Sharma.

In her complaint to the police, Kaur stated that on August 22, she along with her family members visited the Naina Devi shrine in Himachal Pradesh, where she met the accused who claimed to solve her problems with spiritual powers.

Kaur said that she discussed her personal problems with Amandeep and was connected with her over the phone. The accused had told Kaur that gold jewellery is buried in the veranda of her house and she will have to perform rituals before digging it out. The accused demanded Rs 11 lakh and 60 gm gold jewellery from her. The deal was however settled in Rs 10 lakh and gold.

“We had sold a plot to give her the money. The accused along with her husband and sons had dug out a pit in the veranda and performed some puja and left stating that she will come again to complete the ritual,” said Bhupinder Kaur.

“The accused had duped my relative Ramandeep Kaur of Rs 3 lakh and 25 gm gold following the same modus operandi. The accused did not return and her phone is also switched off,” said Kaur.

ASI Harmesh Singh said that an FIR under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been lodged against the woman and her family members.