Two Markfed staffers in Ludhiana booked for embezzling ₹64.19 lakh

Two Markfed staffers in Ludhiana booked for embezzling ₹64.19 lakh

The accused had recorded sales falsely by procuring fake documents

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Three years after being accused of embezzling Markfed’s Rs 64.19 lakh, Sadar police on Saturday booked Avtar Singh, regional officer, Kila Raipur, and a clerk, Sanjiv Kumar, for the crime.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of Markfed’s district manager MPS Brar.

Brar had filed a police complaint on December 15, 2017, seeking action against the two accused.

According to Brar, the accused had mentioned in the records that they had sold manure and other products worth Rs 59.91 lakh to different co-operative societies. However, the co-operative societies had claimed that they had bought products worth Rs 41.96 lakh only.



While the investigation was underway, the accused procured more fake documents and pilfered more funds to the tune of Rs 64.19 lakh in all.

ASI Pritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused were booked under Sections 420, 409, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, adding that they will be arrested soon.

