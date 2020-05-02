2 men booked for escaping from isolation centres in Sangrur

The SSP said that Naib Singh of Ahmedgarh was found missing from Sandaur isolation centre on April 30, but his wife and daughter were in the centre. (Sakib Ali/HT file photo. Representative image )

The district police have booked two men quarantined in separate isolation centres for allegedly escaping from there, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg on Saturday.

The SSP said that Naib Singh of Ahmedgarh was found missing from Sandaur isolation centre on April 30, but his wife and daughter were in the centre.

“The accused has returned to the centre, but will have to face the law,” added Garg.

Bhawanigarh police station house officer (SHO) Ramandeep Singh said that one Harpreet Singh of Gurdaspur went to his home from Batriana isolation centre without completing his quarantine period.

“Health department officials wrote for action against Harpreet and he has been booked for escaping quarantine. The police have started investigation,” the SHO said.

Both Naib and Harpreet have been booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act at Sandaur and Bhawanigarh police stations respectively.