2 Mohali men booked for cheating migrants with false promises to take them home to Bihar

Police have booked two persons, including the owner of a fleet of private buses, for cheating migrant workers in Mohali’s Madanpura village by charging them Rs 3,800 each and making false promises to take them to their home state Bihar.

Acting on information on Saturday that 70 to 80 migrants, including children, had collected at the parking lot of Bassi Theatre in Phase 2 in violation of the curfew, the police discovered that false promises had been made to take them to Bihar by buses leaving in the evening.

The police arrested Akhilesh, an accountant working for Harvinder Singh, the owner of the buses. “Four of Harvinder’s buses are attached with a private college in Mohali to pick and drop students. Harvinder is yet to be arrested,” said Manphull Singh, station house officer (SHO), Phase 1 police station.

“The accused did not have the permission for inter-state travel, nor has the district administration authorised them to do so. They had also charged the migrants Rs 3,800 each,” the SHO said.

A case under section 188 and 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Phase 1 police station.

Third special train leaves for UP with 1,192 migrants

A special non-stop train, the third run by the Railways, left Mohali with 1,192 migrant labourers for Sultanpur and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening.

Social distancing guidelines were followed in the train, which will have no halts along the way. Packed food has also been provided to the passengers.

The workers, a majority of them from Nayagaon, Balongi, Dera Bassi, Sohana, Zirakpur and Kharar, were screened thoroughly at the designated collection centres, from where they were brought to the station in buses which were sanitised before boarding and deboarding.

The workers also expressed their gratitude to the government for enabling their journey back home free of cost.