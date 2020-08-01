2 more arrested for threatening comedienne

The city cyber police on Thursday night arrested two more men, who in a video allegedly abused and issued rape threats to a city-based comedienne, from Virar.

The comedienne had recently courted controversy after a video of her stand-up act performed last year went viral, in which she has been accused of insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She had later apologised on social media and deleted the video. The police had earlier arrested Umesh Dada alias Imtiyaz Shaikh in the same case on similar charges from Nallasopara on July 13. Shaikh’s friend, YouTuber Shubham Mishra, too, was arrested on July 12 from Vadodara on charges of threatening and abusing the woman.

The arrested two, Ashraf Shaikh, 28, and Virat Sharma, are Virar residents. Both are Class 10 dropouts and run auto-rickshaw for living. The two are Shaikh’s friends. Investigations have revealed that Shaikh and these two were highly influenced by Hindustani Bhau, a popular YouTuber and former Big Boss contestant. “Influenced by the style of Hindustani Bhau who abused or roasted people in his videos, the three made similar videos to gain popularity in short time. In this attempt, they made videos on the comedienne,” said a police officer requesting anonymity.

Their videos, too, had gone viral.

They had switched off their phones and were underground. “After hunting them for over 15 days, we arrested them on Thursday night,” said Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police (cyber).

The two have been arrested under sections 294, 354A, 354B, 505, 506, 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67A of Information Technology Act. They were produced in court on Friday. After being caught, the two made a video in which they apologised for their actions. The video was later shared on social media platforms.

After the comedienne’s clip went viral, a Shiv Sena leader had complained to Maharashtra’s home minister. Later, activists from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) vandalised the place in Khar where she had performed. After a video of MNS’s stunt was shared on social media, Mishra and Shaikh uploaded videos on social media, threatening to rape her for disrespecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. They also abused her mother and sister. After many prominent personalities such as Mallika Dua, Swara Bhasker, Kunal Kamra and journalists criticised the video and sought intervention, state home minister Anil Deshmukh asked police to take action.