2 more Covid deaths in Kashmir, J&K records biggest single-day spike of 162 cases

As two more patients succumbed to coronavirus disease in Kashmir on Wednesday, the death toll in the Union territory has risen to 26.

Of the total 26 fatalities, 23 were from Kashmir and three from Jammu division.

The UT also reported its largest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, with 162 new infections, pushing the count to 1,921, officials said.

Of the fresh infections, 124 cases were reported from Kashmir division – Kulgam 27, Kupwara 26, Pulwama 21, Srinagar 20,Shopian 12, Baramulla 10, Anantnag 4, two each from Bandipora and Budgam – where the tally has risen to 1,535.

In Jammu division, 38 persons were tested positive on Wednesday, with 11 each from Udhampur and Poonch, four from Jammu, three each from Reasi, Kathua and Samba, two from Rajouri and one from Ramban, taking the count to 386.

Meanwhile, out of 1,921 positive cases in the UT, 759 in Kashmir and 95 in Jammu division have recovered so far.

Kashmir has 753 active cases while Jammu has 288.

Till date, 1,46,152 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance. Of them, 31,919 persons have been quarantine at home and facilities operated by the administration, 57 are in hospital isolation and 35,843 under home surveillance. Besides, 77,266 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

As per the official bulletin, 1,43,241 samples have tested negative.

1,289 PASSENGERS LAND IN 15 FLIGHTS

With 1,289 passengers on board, 15 domestic flights landed at Jammu and Srinagar airports on day three of resumption of air travel in the Union territory on Wednesday.

Seven flights carrying 217 passengers arrived at the Jammu airport, while eight flights with 1,072 passengers landed at Srinagar airport.

On arrival, all the passengers were screened for Covid-19 and transported to their destinations from both the airports amid strict observance of the preventive protocols.

Meanwhile, three Shramik special trains carrying about 4,878 Madhya Pardesh and Chattisgarh-bound migrant workers left from Katra on Wednesday.