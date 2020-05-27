Sections
Home / Cities / 2 more Covid deaths in Kashmir, J&K records biggest single-day spike of 162 cases

2 more Covid deaths in Kashmir, J&K records biggest single-day spike of 162 cases

As two more patients succumbed to coronavirus disease in Kashmir on Wednesday, the death toll in the Union territory has risen to 26.Of the total 26 fatalities, 23 were from Kashmir and three from...

Updated: May 27, 2020 22:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

As two more patients succumbed to coronavirus disease in Kashmir on Wednesday, the death toll in the Union territory has risen to 26.

Of the total 26 fatalities, 23 were from Kashmir and three from Jammu division.

The UT also reported its largest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, with 162 new infections, pushing the count to 1,921, officials said.

Of the fresh infections, 124 cases were reported from Kashmir division – Kulgam 27, Kupwara 26, Pulwama 21, Srinagar 20,Shopian 12, Baramulla 10, Anantnag 4, two each from Bandipora and Budgam – where the tally has risen to 1,535.



In Jammu division, 38 persons were tested positive on Wednesday, with 11 each from Udhampur and Poonch, four from Jammu, three each from Reasi, Kathua and Samba, two from Rajouri and one from Ramban, taking the count to 386.

Meanwhile, out of 1,921 positive cases in the UT, 759 in Kashmir and 95 in Jammu division have recovered so far.

Kashmir has 753 active cases while Jammu has 288.

Till date, 1,46,152 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance. Of them, 31,919 persons have been quarantine at home and facilities operated by the administration, 57 are in hospital isolation and 35,843 under home surveillance. Besides, 77,266 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

As per the official bulletin, 1,43,241 samples have tested negative.

1,289 PASSENGERS LAND IN 15 FLIGHTS

With 1,289 passengers on board, 15 domestic flights landed at Jammu and Srinagar airports on day three of resumption of air travel in the Union territory on Wednesday.

Seven flights carrying 217 passengers arrived at the Jammu airport, while eight flights with 1,072 passengers landed at Srinagar airport.

On arrival, all the passengers were screened for Covid-19 and transported to their destinations from both the airports amid strict observance of the preventive protocols.

Meanwhile, three Shramik special trains carrying about 4,878 Madhya Pardesh and Chattisgarh-bound migrant workers left from Katra on Wednesday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Amphan: A trail of death, misery and destruction
May 27, 2020 23:44 IST
Can Pawar-Thackeray tide over this crisis too?
May 27, 2020 23:44 IST
Locust swarms likely headed to MP from Rajasthan
May 27, 2020 23:43 IST
ASI unearths 9th century Shiva Lingam at Vietnam temple site
May 27, 2020 23:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.