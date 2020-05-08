2 more held for links with Hizbul Mujahideen

Police arrested two more persons for having links with Hilal Ahmed Wagay, an associate of slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Riaz Ahmed Naikoo, on Friday. Over 1kg heroin and Rs 3 lakh have also been recovered from the duo.

Those arrested on Friday are Jaswant Singh and Ranjit Singh of Gurdaspur, after the police found their phone numbers in the phones of Wagay and two Amritsar Vikram Singh and Maninder Singh. Vikram and Maninder had been arrested on Thursday; Wagay had been arrested on April 25.

A local court remanded the four accused, arrested on Thursday and Friday, to four-day police remand on Friday. Hilal is already in 14-day judicial remand. Security forces had gunned down Naikoo in South Kashmir on Wednesday.Given the gravity of the offences and the cross-border ramifications of the case beyond Punjab, the Centre has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over further investigation.