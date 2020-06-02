2 NDRF teams in Palghar near Mumbai, 100 boats stranded

Even as the Cyclone Nisarga is projected to make a landfall in Palghar on Wednesday, two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Andheri, each comprising 35 personnel, have been stationed at Palghar and Dahanu cyclone, said Palghar district collector Dr Kailas Shinde. The district has been issued a red alert, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting extremely heavy rain in the district on Wednesday.

“Despite warning, 577 boats from Palghar district had ventured into the sea, of which 477 have returned to the base. Around 100 boats, with 1,000 khalasis (fisherfolk) are stranded in the sea and we are coordinating with the Coast Guard to ensure their safety,” said Shinde.

He said that the authorities have been unable to establish contact with the stranded fishermen. “The wireless systems are not working and the Coast Guard are using satellite phones to contact the fishermen stranded at sea,” said Shinde.

For the next four days, fishermen from Dahanu, Palghar,Vasai and Talasari have been warned against venturing into the seas owing to the cyclone.

“We have invoked section 144 of IPC in the district. We have also asked commercial establishments to remain closed for a day. Our priority is to ensure minimum loss of lives,” Shinde added.

The district authorities are coordinating with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), public works, fisheries, police and other departments to avert any major mishap.

“We are conducting a survey of all kutcha (thatched) houses in the district and are shifting the elderly, pregnant women and children to shelter homes in government schools in the district,” Shinde said.

The district authority has also requested locals to remain prepared for a power outage.

A low pressure area has been formed over the southeast and east central Arabian Sea and the IMD has predicted that the cyclone will intensify by 2 June. The cyclonic storm will move towards South Gujarat and North Maharashtra by 3 June.

The district could receive rainfall of 150-200 mm on 3 June, alongwith Srivardhan, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad districts in the Konkan. Parts of Gujarat such as Anand, Surat, Bharuch,Valsad, till Daman will also receive heavy rainfall,said Dr Shinde.

“We are also preparing for a possible threat of landslides, as due the first rains, the soil becomes lose,resulting in the landslides,” Shinde said.