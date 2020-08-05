Sections
Home / Cities / 2 Palghar cops suspended for extorting money from gutkha mafia

2 Palghar cops suspended for extorting money from gutkha mafia

The inspector-general (IG) of police Konkan Range has suspended two Palghar policemen for extorting money.Niket Kaushik, inspector-general (IG) of police Konkan Range has suspended...

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 00:31 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The inspector-general (IG) of police Konkan Range has suspended two Palghar policemen for extorting money.

Niket Kaushik, inspector-general (IG) of police Konkan Range has suspended the constable Sardar Mahajan attached to Manor police and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bharat Patil of local crime branch, Boisar unit for extorting money from Illyas Badshah Shaikh alias Babubhai, a gutkha mafia from Mira Road. The duo threatened to file fake case against Shaikh if he refuses to give them money.

Siddhawa Jaybhaye, assistant police inspector had complained to her superiors on December14, 2019, and an inquiry was conducted after seven months. Kaushik then suspended the duo on July 28, said Sachin Navadkar, sub-inspector and public relations officer, Palghar.

Meanwhile, six constables attached to various police stations located on the Mumbai highway from Talasari, Kasa, Dahanu, Boisar, Palghar, Vasai, Virar, Waliv have been suspended in March 2020 for being in touch with Shaikh and extorted money from him under the pretext for not booking him for gutkha smuggling.



