Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 2 Panchkula cops among six booked in a ₹36.5-lakh fraud case

2 Panchkula cops among six booked in a ₹36.5-lakh fraud case

The accused had claimed to know politicians and had assured the victim of getting a petrol pump allotted to him

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), posted at Haryana DGP headquarters in Panchkula, and four others were booked for duping a Panchkula resident of ₹36.5 lakh, on the pretext of getting a petrol pump allotted to him, the police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as ASI Dharminder Sharma, ASI Naresh Kumar Rana, Rana’s wife Kiran Bala, Gurinderjit Singh Dhajal of Zirakpur, Sat Narain of Karnal, and Gur Kirpa of Yamunanagar.

Complainant Preet Pal of Sector 25, Panchkula, told the police that in October 2014, he had seen a newspaper ad about an oil company allotting rural retail outlets and dealerships in Haryana.

One of the accused, Gurinderjit, had “assured of having links with politicians, Haryana CM” and that he could “get the allotment work done from petroleum minister Dharmender Pardhan.”

Pal said that he had approached two ASIs known to him for advice who said they knew Gurinderjit, and would help finalise the deal. For ₹35 lakh, Pal was assured allotment by Sat Narain, who also said he was close to other politicians.

By 2016-mid, however, Pal had not gotten any response. In October 2017, on Pal’s insistence, the accused “agreed to return the money”, but their cheques were dishonoured. A case was registered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
Oct 10, 2020 23:55 IST
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Oct 10, 2020 22:33 IST
Kohli stamps class to guide RCB to easy victory over Dhoni’s CSK
Oct 10, 2020 23:40 IST
Donald Trump to hold 2 more rallies next week in Pennsylvania and Iowa
Oct 10, 2020 22:52 IST

latest news

Police summon Republic TV CEO, five others today
Oct 10, 2020 23:56 IST
2 Panchkula cops among six booked in a ₹36.5-lakh fraud case
Oct 10, 2020 23:53 IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 toll crosses 40K, last 10,000 deaths in 25 days
Oct 10, 2020 23:52 IST
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
Oct 10, 2020 23:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.