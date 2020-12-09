2 property dealers shot dead in north Delhi’s Kamal Vihar

New Delhi: Two men were shot dead by a group of bike-borne men in Kamal Vihar area of north Delhi on Wednesday evening. Police said they had detained one suspect late by Wednesday night. The victims were property dealers and the police suspect the murder was the fallout of enmity over a property dispute.

The deceased were identified as Anuj (26) and Anand (27), both residents of Mukundpur. Police said the duo worked as property dealers and also dealt in disputed properties.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8pm when both Anand and Anuj were standing close to their house. Witnesses told the police that around 4-5 men arrived there on motorcycles and opened fire on the two men. “As the duo tried to escape, they ran in different directions but were chased and shot dead. Both the men received multiple bullet injuries. As they collapsed, bleeding profusely, the attackers fled the spot on two-wheelers,” said a senior police officer, who wished not to be named.

Locals then called the police and reported the matter. Both the men were rushed to a hospital. While Anuj died at the spot, Anand succumbed to his fatal wounds on his way to the hospital.

Initial probe revealed that the two men who were attacked worked as property dealers and police suspect that the murder took place following enmity over a property deal. A crime and forensics team was called on the spot for inspection.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said by late evening his teams had detained one of the murder suspects. “A case of murder has been registered at Burari police station. Three separate teams have been formed to track and arrest the suspects. CCTV footages are being checked and the mater id being probed from all the possible angles,” he said.

Police are also looking into the recent property deals that the two men were involved in. Their family and friends are also being questioned to find out more about any property dispute the two men were involved in, police said.