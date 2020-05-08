2 SBI branches sealed after employees test positive in Patiala

Two branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Patiala city were sealed on Thursday after two of its employees were tested positive for the coronavirus a day before. A 48-year-old woman and her daughter (28) of Guru Teg Bahadur Colony, who work at the bank’s branches at New officers Colony and Quila Chowk, contracted infection.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said the two have been quarantined, while the process has been initiated to identify those who visited the bank recently.

“We have collected 142 samples, including those of 20 employees and officers of the bank. The department is also trying to identify the source from where two contracted infection,” Dr Malhotra said.

The two were shifted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College (GMC), Patiala. The New Officers’ Colony branch is situated near the Moti Bagh Palace of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.