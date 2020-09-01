Sections
Home / Cities / 2 schoolteachers killed in Rohtak road mishap

2 schoolteachers killed in Rohtak road mishap

The teachers were posted at government elementary school in Panipat’s Urlana Kalan village.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 22:49 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The accident took place when a Haryana Roadways bus jumped the divider and rammed into the car on National Highway 71-A near Makrauli Kalan toll plaza in Rohtak on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Two schoolteachers were killed when a Haryana Roadways bus jumped the divider and rammed into their car on National Highway 71-A near Makrauli Kalan toll plaza in Rohtak on Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Anita, 38, a resident of Mandothi village in Jhajjar and Pankaj Malik, 39, a resident of Rohtak’s Sector 2. The teachers were posted at government elementary school in Panipat’s Urlana Kalan village.

As per eyewitnesses, the accident took place when a Haryana Roadways bus on its way to Rohtak from Gohana jumped the divider and crashed into the car in which the two teachers were travelling.

“Both the teachers died on the spot. After the accident, the bus driver and conductor fled the scene,” one of the onlookers said.



A spokesman of Rohtak police said the mishap took place when the victims returning home after school hours from Urlana village.

“We have registered a case under sections 279-A (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the driver of the bus, who fled the spot with conductor. We are trying to obtain the driver’s details with the help of bus number,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Sep 01, 2020 21:52 IST
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
Sep 01, 2020 21:01 IST
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
Sep 01, 2020 21:20 IST
India ready to sign trade deal, says US to take final call
Sep 01, 2020 21:42 IST

latest news

Maoist leader may surrender in T’gana
Sep 01, 2020 23:55 IST
‘Suicide’ web searches surge
Sep 01, 2020 23:53 IST
Gurugram: Contractor gets paid for only completing 10% MCG work; third such matter in 10 months
Sep 01, 2020 23:53 IST
Gurugram: Prime suspect arrested for killing 28-year-old man in April
Sep 01, 2020 23:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.