Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 2 Thane kids suffer major burn injuries in septic tank explosion

2 Thane kids suffer major burn injuries in septic tank explosion

The children were bursting a firecracker near the tank’s lid when the blast occurred

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:40 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

The incident took place in a housing society in Thane’s Pokhran Road.

Two children, aged eight and 12, have suffered major injuries after an explosion occurred in a septic tank at a housing society in Thane’s Pokhran Road on Tuesday evening. The children were bursting a firecracker near the tank’s lid when the blast occurred. The duo are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thane.

The boys were bursting crackers around 7.45 pm within the premises of Shivshakti Society.

“The heat from the fire crackers and the gases that are usually present within a tank reacted and led to the explosion. The boys have burn injuries and are recuperating at the hospital,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, regional disaster management cell, Thane.

Chitalsar Police officers are probing the incident. “Our officers will visit the site and the hospital to know more about the incident,” said an officer from Chitalsar police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Nov 17, 2020 23:11 IST
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Nov 17, 2020 22:34 IST
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Nov 17, 2020 21:48 IST
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
Nov 17, 2020 22:21 IST

latest news

3 cases of sexual assaults on minors reported in two days in Mumbai
Nov 17, 2020 23:41 IST
Covid-19 in US: States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens
Nov 17, 2020 23:40 IST
2 kids in Thane hurt in septic tank explosion
Nov 17, 2020 23:40 IST
Mumbai’s pollution levels spiked in October; highest so far in 2020, according to MPCB
Nov 17, 2020 23:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.