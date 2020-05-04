2 trains from Kerala arrive with migrants at Danapur

Sections
Updated: May 04, 2020 22:20 IST

By Avinash Kumar,

DANAPUR

Even as the national lockdown.3 began Monday, two trains from Kerala, with 2,309 migrant workers on board, arrived at Danapur in the evening.

Passengers were screened and asked to board buses arranged by the state government to ferry them to their respective destinations.

Some of them alleged that they had paid Rs 910 each for tickets. Md Tabraq of Jamui said he had to borrow money as he did not have a penny left with him.



“We did not even get Rs 1000-assistance Bihar government as we could not furnish details of our bank accounts,” said Lalan Sahni, who also complained about the mandatory 21-day quarantine they have been asked to undergo.

“It would have been better if the government had tested us for Covid-19 to get the results in 2-3 days. After all, the government is spending so much on our food and stay,” he said.

Nazim Akhtar from Supaul said they were given food only four times since Saturday during the journey. Arif Alam of Katihar said that they got food only at Asansol today.

“Due to the lockdown, everything stopped and there was nothing for our livelihood. We were given only rice and potatoes,” said Vijay Kumar of Gopalganj.

Darbhanga’s Subhash Ram said he had gone barely six months ago and did furniture work but there was no point staying after all the activities stopped.

Taufiq Alam from Araria said, “We have to pay money to Railways. My last few rupees went on recharging my phone so I could speak to my family members residing in Jokihat. Where am I going to get the money for the fare?”

Barring district administration and railway officials, no other person was allowed near the station premises, officials said.

Divisional commissioner Sanjay Agarwal said at least 10 ‘Shramik Special’ trains carrying migrant workers, students and other stranded people were scheduled to reach various cities in the state on Tuesday. He said 100 buses had been arranged for passengers of each train to be sent their destinations free of cost.

