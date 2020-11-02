Sections
2 UP residents among 4 held with 1.06kg cannabis

Four persons including two Uttar Pradesh residents have been arrested with 1.06kg cannabis in Kullu district, said police.The accused have been identified as Faizan, 19, of...

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Four persons including two Uttar Pradesh residents have been arrested with 1.06kg cannabis in Kullu district, said police.

The accused have been identified as Faizan, 19, of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Nassiruddin, 24, of Takita village in Bahraich (UP), Paras Gupta, 21, of Mandi, and Dev, 30, of Kamand in Mandi.

The accused were arrested on Monday. Kullu police had set up a checkpost near Dolhu Nallah when the accused’s car reached there from Fozal side. It was stopped and during the checking, police recovered the contraband which was hidden in the car.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said case has been registered under Section 20 and 25 of the NDPS Act.

