2 ward officers of Kalyan-Dombivli civic body test positive for Covid-19

Two ward officers of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) have tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. One ward officer is home quarantined, while the other is admitted to Holy Cross Hospital in Kalyan (West).

A supermarket in Kalyan was also sealed after a 32-year-old staffer was tested positive. “The supermarket has been sealed after a sweeper working there was tested positive. The health department will take further preventive measures,” said Kishor Kutade, ward officer, KDMC.

The civic body has appealed to medical shops to collect information of patients who buy medicines. On Thursday, 87 new cases and five deaths were reported from within the KDMC jurisdiction, taking the total number of cases in Kalyan and Dombivli to 1,726 and deaths to 55.

Meanwhile, eight deaths were reported in Thane on Thursday. “Seven of them were senior citizens who died at their homes. Later, their reports came positive for Covid-19,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation. On Thursday, 151 patients were discharged home after they recovered completely.