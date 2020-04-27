Sections
2-year-old girl, her mother test positive for Covid-19 in Thane

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:07 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

A two-year-old girl and her 28-year-old mother from Diva were among 15 people who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday in Thane. An eight-year-old boy also tested positive.

The total number of cases in Thane has risen to 241.

“We are yet to trace the contacts of the mother and child. Most cases detected recently are of people who had been in contact with positive patients,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, Thane Municipal Corporation.

