20,000 students miss SPPU re-exams

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:39 IST

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) final-year re-examinations, for students who missed the online round of exams last month, ended on Saturday.

Of a total of 40,000 students registered for the re-exams, only half appeared. At least 20,000 students remained absent. The SPPU administration is trying to declare results of the exams before Diwali, on November 15.

The re-examination was held from November 5 to 7. “For the re-exams 40,000 students had applied through the Google form process, but in only half appeared for the exams. Some of the students who had earlier appeared through offline mode again gave the exams through online mode to get the benefit of a possible better result,” said Mahesh Kakade, director of the board of examination and evaluation.

“Till now we have declared the results of 25 subjects, and by November 15 we will try to declare the results of at least 100 more subjects,” added Kakade.

