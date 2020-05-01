Sections
Home / Cities / 20-day-old boy, mother from Dombivli test positive for coronavirus

20-day-old boy, mother from Dombivli test positive for coronavirus

A 20-day-old boy and his 33-year-old mother from Dombivli tested positive for Covid on Thursday.The baby’s 38-year-old father, who is a driver working with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and...

Updated: May 01, 2020 00:15 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

A 20-day-old boy and his 33-year-old mother from Dombivli tested positive for Covid on Thursday.

The baby’s 38-year-old father, who is a driver working with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in Mumbai, had tested positive on Monday.

Both the mother and child are being treated at Holy Cross hospital in Kalyan (West).

“The 20-day-old baby is the youngest Covid patients in Kalyan-Dombivli. He and his mother are stable,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.



Earlier this month, a six-month-old baby from Kalyan was infected with the virus. He has recovered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 23:25 IST
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
May 01, 2020 00:17 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
Apr 30, 2020 22:36 IST
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Apr 30, 2020 23:00 IST

latest news

Innovation takes centre stage as UP villages aim to keep virus out
May 01, 2020 00:35 IST
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer is out: We have Vikings this time
May 01, 2020 00:34 IST
8 Indonesian Jamaatis sent to jail in Moradabad
May 01, 2020 00:34 IST
IIT-Bombay start-up conducts pregnancy counselling webinars
May 01, 2020 00:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.