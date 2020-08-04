20 deaths, 488 fresh infections in Punjab

With 20 fresh Covid-related deaths and 488 new infections, Punjab’s tally is on an upswing. Now, the state has 462 Covid deaths and 19,015 patients, of which 12,491 have cured.

Ludhiana district again led the death as well as patient tally with six fatalities and 142 infections. Jalandhar district recorded two deaths and 34 new infections on Tuesday. Health officials said a 31-year-old man of Mastar Tara Singh Nagar and 66-year-old man from Dhan Mohalla died of Covid-19 in the district. Among the 34 new cases, 15 were contacts of Covid patients.

In Mohali, 30 fresh infections were recorded on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 989.

2 DEATHS FROM MAJHA

Two residents, one from Amritsar and other from Gurdaspur district, died of Covid-19 during the treatment in Majha region on Tuesday, health officials said. “A 65-year-old man of Batala passed away, while a 53-year-old woman of Amritsar died at PGI Chandigarh,” said Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Navdeep Singh.

On Tuesday, Amritsar district reported 21 fresh Covid cases, out of which 10 are locally transmitted cases and 11 are close contacts of positive patients. Also, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Amritsar), Jagmohan Singh, who tested positive for the virus on July 28, recovered on Tuesday.

Also, 12 people from Gurdaspur district also tested positive for Covid-19.

1 DEATH, 34 VASES IN SANGRUR

A 63-year-old woman hailing from Malerkotla block died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday, while 34 people tested positive for the virus. Of the fresh cases, 11 are from Sangrur block, 6 from Ahmedgarh, 4 from Longowal, 3 each from Dhuri, Moonak and Sunam, 2 from Malerkotla, one each from Bhawanigarh and Kauhrian.

In Patiala, five people died and 34 others tested positive on Tuesday, taking the district’s total count to 2,001. Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said out of 34 infections, 15 patients are from Patiala, 3 from Rajpura, 10 from Nabha, 1 from Samana and 5 are from various villages.

Bathinda reported 16 fresh cases on Tuesday. Civil surgeon Dr AS Sandhu said that most of the patients are residents of city and adjoining villages.

Seven patients tested positive in Ferozepur district, three in Fazilka and one in Gidderbaha.

DSP, SHO AMONG 16 PATIENTS IN KAPURTHALA

Kapurthala deputy superintendent of police (headquarter) was among the 16 Covid-19 patients reported in Kapurthala district on Tuesday. Among the patients were also Dhilwan station house officer and an ASI.