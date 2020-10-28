Sections
20 illegal guns seized from smuggler in Delhi

New Delhi: Police on Wednesday said they have recovered 20 illegal pistols from two members on an interstate syndicate that procured illegally manufactured firearms from Madhya...

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Police on Wednesday said they have recovered 20 illegal pistols from two members on an interstate syndicate that procured illegally manufactured firearms from Madhya Pradesh and supplied them to criminals in Delhi-NCR and Western Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The arrested gunrunners identified as Mohammad Adil, 24, and Mohammad Zuber, 34, from Palwal in Haryana were involved in the illegal trade for nearly six years. They transported consignments of firearms from Madhya Pradesh by concealing them in special cavities created in Adil’s truck in which he carried vegetables.

They have supplied more than 400 pistols to criminals in Delhi-NCR in the last four years, deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

“The duo purchased one semi-automatic pistol for R10,000 and sold it for R25,000 to their clients,” the DCP said.



According to the DCP, the special cell team had recently received information that Mohammad Adil would be bringing illegal firearms in a vegetable truck at the Okhla wholesale market in the early hours of October 27.

“We learnt Adil would hand over the consignment of firearms to Zuber. The police lay in wait at Captain Gaur Marg and the two were caught while the parcel was being handed over to Zuber. 20 pistols were recovered from them,” Kushwah said, adding, “Both of them have been booked under the newly amended Arms Act Section 25(8) in which there is a provision of a minimum sentence of 10 years.”

Adil said he used to procure illegal firearms from an unauthorised manufacturer in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani, the police said.

