20 illegal hoardings pulled down along NH-21

20 illegal hoardings pulled down along NH-21

On September 3, Mohali SDM Jagdeep Sehgal issued notices to private building owners

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Mohali administration carried out a drive on Thursday to remove illegal hoardings from NH-21. (HTphoto)

After the Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) issued notices to private building owners asking them to remove illegal advertisement hoardings at National Highway-21 (from Balongi barrier to VR Punjab mall) within seven days, the district administration on Thursday carried out a drive and pulled down around 20 illegal hoardings along the highway.

On September 3, Mohali SDM Jagdeep Sehgal issued notices to private building owners. Some of the owners removed the hoardings on their own, but most of them did not pull them down.

The drive began at around 11 am and continued till 7 pm on Thursday. The enforcement team of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) carried out the drive in the presence of Naib Tehsildar and the police force.

The Punjab and Haryana high court in 1995 had issued directions to all deputy commissioners to remove hoardings on national as well as state highways as these were not just eyesores but a traffic hazard that could divert motorists’ attention.



Mohali additional deputy commissioner, Aashika Jain said, “The drive went peacefully and we have followed the directions of Punjab and Haryana High court.”

