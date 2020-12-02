Sections
Home / Cities / 20 injured as four vehicles collide due to fog in Yamunanagar

20 injured as four vehicles collide due to fog in Yamunanagar

Two roadways buses from Punjab and UP and a car collided after a truck ahead of them applied brakes. The vehicles were following the truck as there was some fog in the morning, police officials said.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 21:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

The mangled remains of the car that met with the accident. (HT Photo)

As many as 20 people sustained minor injuries after four vehicles, including two buses, collided with each other at Tigra village in Yamunanagar’s Kalanaur area on Wednesday morning, police said.

Two roadways buses from Punjab and UP and a car collided after a truck ahead of them applied brakes. The vehicles were following the truck as there was some fog in the morning, police officials said.

Kalanour police post in-charge Rohan said a major accident was averted as the vehicles were moving slowly due to fog. “Around 20 commuters received minor injuries and most of them left for their homes. No complaint has been received and I would advise drivers to avoid travelling early morning,” he said.

Two bikers crushed to death

Two friends who were riding a motorcyle in Yamunanagar’s Bookhri area were crushed to death by a loaded dumper on Wednesday.

They are Sourabh Sharma, 27, of Barthal village and Dinesh, 22, of Gadhibanjara village. They worked together at a private firm.

Station in-charge inspector Chottu Ram of Jagadhri Sadar police station said they were returning from work when their motorcyle hit the dumper and came under its tyres. “Autopsies were conducted and a body was handed over to the family. The other body will be handed over on Thursday. An FIR was lodged on the complaint of Sourabh’s kin,” he said.

