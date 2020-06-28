Sections
Home / Cities / 20 metro labourers declared Covid-free, no active cases in labour camps

20 metro labourers declared Covid-free, no active cases in labour camps

Twenty metro labourers who contracted the Covid-19 infection have now been declared virus-free, and currently, there are no active Covid positive cases in any of the labour camps,...

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:26 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

Twenty metro labourers who contracted the Covid-19 infection have now been declared virus-free, and currently, there are no active Covid positive cases in any of the labour camps, according to metro officials.

Earlier, there were 880 labourers out of 2,300 dedicated to the Pune metro lines. Some of the labourers who left for home via the Shramik trains have now started returning to Pune.

At present, there are over 1,000 Mahametro labourers living in the camps.

Hemant Sonawane, Mahametro general manager said, “The 20 labourers who contracted the infection have now been declared as virus-free and have resumed working. All the 20 positive cases were detected from the metro’s Shastrinagar labour camp at Yerawada, which is in a containment zone, but fortunately, the labour camp is now Covid free and so are our remaining 15 labour camps. There are about 70 labourers at the Yerawada labour camp and all of them have tested negative.”



The Mahametro labour camps are located across the city in areas including, Range Hills, Wagholi, Kasarwadi, and Kothrud.

According to Sonawane, the labourers who are returning to work get a certificate and they are also screened at the entrance.

The Pune metro has started work on the Shivajinagar and Swargate underground tunnel routes and the Civil Court to Ramwadi route at the Dhole Patil chowk.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

FIR against govt official for not furnishing information under RTI
Jun 28, 2020 22:53 IST
Haryana Police brings down passport verification time from 21 days to five days
Jun 28, 2020 22:53 IST
Brick kiln owner’s murder: Owner of car used in the crime arrested
Jun 28, 2020 22:52 IST
UP Governor Anandiben Patel given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh
Jun 28, 2020 22:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.