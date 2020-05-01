Sections
Home / Cities / 20 new cases takes Navi Mumbai tally to 250

20 new cases takes Navi Mumbai tally to 250

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 20 new cases on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 250. Fifteen of the new cases are either APMC traders or related...

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:31 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 20 new cases on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 250.

Fifteen of the new cases are either APMC traders or related to them or the market. Two police constables, a 39-year-old doctor from Nerul and a pregnant woman have also tested positive.

There are 66 containment zones in the city.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “We will penalise those who violate lockdown. Those not wearing masks will have to pay a fine of ₹200 and those who spit will be fined ₹1,000. Shop keepers who do not maintain social distancing in their establishments will be fined ₹2,000.”



He added, “If the violation is repeated, the fine will be double and criminal case can also be filed.”

Panvel City Municipal Corporation reported 12 new cases on Friday. The total Covid cases in Panvel region is 81.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
May 01, 2020 21:28 IST
Decoded in 9 points: India’s lockdown 3.0 restrictions, red zone and travel
May 01, 2020 22:02 IST
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
May 01, 2020 21:37 IST
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
May 01, 2020 12:40 IST

latest news

Influenza pandemics may hold clue for Covid outbreak
May 01, 2020 23:38 IST
India to sequence 1,000 genomes to understand Covid-19 virus
May 01, 2020 23:38 IST
Medical supplies’ production scaled up, domestic manufacturers in focus
May 01, 2020 23:37 IST
Are BJP and Shiv Sena witnessing a thaw in relations?
May 01, 2020 23:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.