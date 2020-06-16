20-year-old among four new infections in Himachal, total cases now 560

Four more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 560.

Two cases were reported from Kangra and one each from Mandi and Kinnaur.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati informed that a 24-year-old and his brother, aged 20 years, have tested positive for the infection. They had travelled from Delhi on June 12 and were under institutional quarantine.

The patients have been shifted to a dedicated Covid-care centre in Baijnath.

Prajapati said as many as 13 people were cured in the district on Tuesday and given discharge. The district has now 47 active cases, while 99 have been cured and one died.

Apart from this, one person from Mandi district has tested positive. The 39-year-old man had returned from Chandigarh. He had visited the flu OPD at a local hospital. His report came out positive on Tuesday, Mandi chief medical officer Jeevanand Chauhan said.

One case was reported from Kinnaur district late evening.

So far, Himachal has recorded 560 cases, of which 361 have recovered while six – three men and three women – have succumbed to the disease. Eleven patients have migrated to other states.

180 ACTIVE CASES

There are now 180 active cases in the state as nineteen people recovered on Tuesday. Kangra is the worst-hit district with 147 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 134 cases. Una has recorded a total of 73 cases, Solan 59 cases, Chamba 38, Bilaspur 29, Sirmaur 27, Mandi 23, Shimla 21, Kullu four cases and Kinnaur three.