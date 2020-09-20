Sections
20-year-old Balongi man held for rape bid

Balongi police arrested a 20-year-old man on Sunday for attempting to rape a minor. The accused, Sagar, runs a stationery shop in Balongi’s Adarsh Colony. As per the...

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Balongi police arrested a 20-year-old man on Sunday for attempting to rape a minor.

The accused, Sagar, runs a stationery shop in Balongi’s Adarsh Colony.

As per the victim’s father, she had gone to the accused’s shop to buy a notebook when he took her to the basement and tried to assault her sexually.

The girl managed to flee the spot and told her father about the incident, who approached the police.

A case has been registered against the man under sections 354-D (stalking), 376 (rape) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at the Balongi police station.

“We have arrested the accused and produced him in a local court, which sent him to two-day remand. Further investigation is on,” said investigating officer ASI Dilbagh Singh.

