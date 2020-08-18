20-year-old BBA student arrested after cyclist dies in accident

New Delhi: Four days after a 33-year-old cyclist was mowed down by a car near Siri Fort Auditorium in south Delhi, a 20-year-old woman who was driving the car was arrested from her home in Greater Kailash, the police said on Tuesday. The white Honda Amaze car she was driving has also been seized from her home, they said.

Senior police officers, who refused to reveal the identity of the woman, said she was pursuing her Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from a private university outside Delhi. They did not clarify if the university is in India or abroad.

“She is pursuing her second year in BBA. Her father runs a restaurant in Delhi,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur, who also refused to divulge the name of the restaurant.

Farooq Ahmed, a security guard, was cycling towards his work place in south Delhi when his bike was hit from behind by a white Amaze car on August 14 around 7 pm. Ahmed was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre by an unidentified man, who gave his wrong details and contact numbers before disappearing from the hospital. Police suspected that the man who took the injured cyclist to the hospital could be the same person involved in the mishap, officials said.

Ahmed succumbed to his injuries on August 15. A case was registered and investigation was taken up. “We scanned more than 30 CCTV cameras installed between the accident spot and the hospital. It helped us identify the vehicle and arrest the woman who was driving it when the mishap took place,” said Thakur.

During the questioning, DCP Thakur said, the woman told the police that Ahmed was trying to overtake another car when she rammed her car into his bicycle from behind. She stopped her vehicle and with the help of a passerby rushed him to the hospital. However, she did not report the matter to the police. Also, her family members were unaware of the accident, added the DCP.

On April 13, a 52-year-old doctor, who served as a Covid-19 nodal officer and was cycling back home from work, was killed in a hit-and-run case near Malviya Nagar police training college.