20-year-old Covid-19 patient who recently gave birth molested by ward boys

A 20-year-old woman who is undergoing treatment for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida was allegedly molested by two ward boys who claimed to be doctors. The woman, who recently gave birth, was admitted to the hospital along with her newborn.

The woman said on Wednesday afternoon, a man wearing a protection kit approached her and asked her for her urine and milk samples for testing. The man was accompanied by another one and both claimed to be doctors.

The first man then took her to collect the samples. “I am lactating and have been breastfeeding my baby. They were wearing masks and so I couldn’t make out their faces and whether they were doctors or hospital staff. One of them gave me bottles for the milk and urine samples and then molested me,” the woman said.

The Knowledge Park police station has filed an FIR into the incident based on a complaint given by Sharda hospital. The suspects have booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have registered a case against two persons who worked as ward boys at Sharda hospital for molesting a Covid-19 patient. They are attached to an outsourcing company that was contracted by the hospital,” Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, said.

Health officials will also be conducting Covid-19 test on the two suspects as they had come in close contact with a Covid-19 positive patient.

The woman said she immediately called her husband who is currently under institutional quarantine at the Galgotias hostel in Greater Noida. “My wife informed me that two men touched her inappropriately. I am in quarantine while both my wife and child are in the isolation ward. I am helpless as I cannot go to her. She is very worried and we are shocked that such an incident could happen with a Covid-19 patient, given the round-the-clock monitoring,” he husband of the woman said.

When HT contacted Sharda hospital authorities, they said the ward boys were immediately sacked. “We have spoken to the woman. We have handed over the persons to the police from the Knowledge Park police station. We have given notice to the outsourcing company that had employed the ward boy. They have been removed with immediate effect. The nurses have spoken to the woman and comforted her,” the Sharda hospital spokesperson said.

“We have sent our officers to collect the evidence and to take the statement of the husband as well. We can’t enter the isolation ward where the woman is kept and so we are trying to speak to her as well. Appropriate action will be taken against the persons responsible,” DCP Rajesh Kumar said.

The district magistrate has also ordered an inquiry into the matter. “I have ordered an inquiry in the matter and have asked officials to find out the details. If anybody is found guilty of doing such a disgraceful act, then strict action will be taken against that person,” Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

The 20-year-old woman gave birth to a girl at a Noida hospital on April 25 and doctors had taken her sample, as per protocol, for Covid-19 testing. On May 3, the woman tested positive for the infection and she was admitted to the Sharda hospital. Her husband and brother-in-law were shifted to the quarantine centre.

According to doctors, if a Covid-19 woman gives birth but avoids breastfeeding, then chances of the child getting the infection is almost nil. In this case, the woman was breastfeeding which increases the chances of the infant contracting the virus.

There are six Covid-19 pregnant women undergoing treatment at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida and all of them have given birth in the last one week. Three deliveries are normal while three were Caesarean sections. One baby was negative for Covid-19 infection, while another tested positive. The reports of the remaining four are awaited.

Meanwhile, the mother of another Covid-19 positive four-day-old baby allegedly hid the details of four of her other children from the contact tracing team. Officials said the four children were with their relatives. The children and the relatives were put in quarantine on Wednesday. The husband of the woman is also positive for the infection.

No new cases of Covid-19 were reported from the district on Wednesday and the total number of such cases remained 192 in the district.