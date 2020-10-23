Sections
20-year-old dies by suicide after being told to stop playing on mobile

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:00 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The 20-year-old son of a police officer from Bordi in Palghar district allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday night, after his father scolded him for watching movies on his mobile phone and instead concentrate on his studies and career.

The victim reportedly stepped out of the house after his family went to sleep, said the public relations officer, Palghar police. The incident came to light on Thursday morning when neighbours found his body and alerted the family. The victim was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead before admission.

Gholwad police have registered a case of accidental death, and the man’s body was sent for post mortem. No suicide note was found at the spot, and police are investigating the matter further.

