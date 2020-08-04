Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 20-year-old drug addict stabs grandmother to death in Himachal’s Mandi district

20-year-old drug addict stabs grandmother to death in Himachal’s Mandi district

Incident occurred when accused’s grandmother refused to give him money for buying drugs

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 14:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The accused fled before his parents, who were also at home, could react to the elderly woman’s cries for help. The parents informed the police, who later arrested the youngster. (HT file)

Shimla: A 65-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her 20-year-old grandson when she refused to give him money to buy drugs at Dal village in Gohar tehsil of Mandi district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when Nikhil Kumar, a drug addict, asked his grandmother, Bhuma Devi, for money to buy drugs but she refused, leading to an argument. Nikhil pushed his grandmother and she fell on a glass table. He picked up a piece of broken glass and stabbed her, killing her on the spot.

The accused fled before his parents, who were also at home, could react to the elderly woman’s cries for help.

The parents informed the police, who later arrested Nikhil.



Though Bhuma Devi was rushed to the Civil Hospital at Gohar, she was declared brought dead.

Family sources said Bhuma Devi had retired as a class IV government employee and would give Nikhil pocket money from her pension. She stopped doing so when she found that was addicted to drugs and alcohol.

Mandi superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma said a case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

20-year-old drug addict stabs grandmother to death in Himachal’s Mandi district
Aug 04, 2020 14:42 IST
UN chief says 1 billion students affected by Covid-19 closures
Aug 04, 2020 14:39 IST
Covid-19 will disappear with blessings of Lord Ram: Shiv Sena
Aug 04, 2020 14:39 IST
Milind Soman makes fan do push-ups for selfie, see pic
Aug 04, 2020 14:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.