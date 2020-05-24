Sections
20-year old from Nashik detained by ATS for demanding release of man accused of bomb threat against UP CM

Mumbai The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) detained 20-year-old Sayyad Mohammad Faisal Abdul Wahab from Nashik on Sunday for allegedly sending a message on the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police’s...

Mumbai The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) detained 20-year-old Sayyad Mohammad Faisal Abdul Wahab from Nashik on Sunday for allegedly sending a message on the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police’s WhatsApp number, in which he demanded that the police release 25-year old Kamran Amin Khan or face consequences.

Khan was arrested by ATS from Chunabhatti on Saturday after he sent a message to the UP Police in which he threatened to kill the state’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath “with a bomb”. Khan was produced in the holiday court and following transit remand, he was handed over to UP Police for further inquiry.

UP Police on Sunday received another threatening message in which the sender demanded the release of Khan. The police alerted the Maharashtra ATS and provided the sender’s details, following which the Nashik unit nabbed Wahab, a college student residing in Darusalam Colony near Madina Chowk.

Wahab threatened that if the police did not release Khan, they would face consequences, said an ATS officer. The accused was taken to the ATS unit in Nashik for interrogation. Police are yet to confirm if Wahab and Khan knew each other.



