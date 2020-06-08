20-year old killed in Sangvi, 6 detained

Pune: Six people were detained by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for the murder of a 20-year old in Sangvi.

The deceased has been identified as Viraj Jagtap, 20, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The six accused detained for murder include two father and son duo, according to Sangvi police station.

“One of the arrested is the father of a girl with whom the deceased was involved. The man suspected their relationship and was against it. I cannot reveal their names as the arrest procedure is underway,” said police inspector Ajay Bhosale of Sangvi police station.

The attack took place in Pimple Saudagar area on Monday afternoon. The 20-year-old was attacked with rods and stones and is suspected to have been bludgeoned to death.

The victim’s body was taken for post mortem while the police detained the suspects.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sangvi police station.