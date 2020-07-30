20-year-old stabs man, arrested

Sections
Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:36 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Ram Nagar police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old man for attempt to murder after he allegedly stabbed a 29-year-old man. The incident took place after victim’s younger brother allegedly eloped with the accused’s sister.

The accused, Rahul Sonar, a resident of Samtanagar of Dombivli, and his family were opposed to his 22-year-old sister’s relationship with Karan Mahadik’s younger brother Manish.

The couple, however, eloped. “Manish’s family didn’t know about this till Sonar reached their house on Tuesday. He got into an argument with the family members and stabbed Karan in a fit of rage and fled,” said police.

