Sections
Home / Cities / 20-year-old woman crushed by pick-up van in freak accident

20-year-old woman crushed by pick-up van in freak accident

As per the reports, the driver lost control over the SUV

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

A 20-year-old woman was crushed to death after a Bolero SUV (HP-08-0503) overturned and landed on her in Shimla’s Chopal, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Suman, a resident of Panog village in Shillai tehsil of Sirmaur district.

The accident took place on Saturday around 5pm near Sainj Khad when her brother-in-law Parmanand, 40, was driving the vehicle which was occupied by three other passengers.

They were on their way to Dharchandna village from Ronhat. As per the reports, the driver lost control over the SUV and in order to save herself, Suman jumped out of the vehicle.



However, the vehicle overturned and landed on her. The other passengers escaped with minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses immediately informed the police, who reached the spot and rushed Suman to the government hospital in Kupvi.

The doctors there pronounced her dead on arrival.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Omapati Jamwal confirmed the report and said they were conducting an investigation.

A case under sections 279, 337 and 304A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

AAP to set up ‘oxygen test centres’ in villages: Kejriwal
Aug 16, 2020 23:39 IST
Five rescued after fire in a Pitampura building
Aug 16, 2020 23:38 IST
Vasai civic body waives permission fees for Ganpati pandals
Aug 16, 2020 23:38 IST
19-year-old domestic help kills self, her family pelts stones at housing society
Aug 16, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.