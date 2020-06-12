Sections
20-yr-old ends life; tutor held in Pune

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: A 29-year-old man was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Thursday for the alleged suicide of a 20-year-old in Chinchwad.

The accused was identified as Sharad Subhash Bhosale, 29, who allegedly runs an academy to help youngsters join security forces like police and defence, according to the police.

“We are checking the credentials of the academy. The case was initially registered as an accidental death,” said senior inspector Ravindra Jadhav of Chinchwad police station.

A complaint was lodged by the victim’s father who alleged that the accused had demanded Rs 5 lakh to ensure a job for the victim. The deceased was also assaulted by the accused over suspicion of having an affair with the latter’s wife, according to the complainant.



A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chinchwad police station against the man.

