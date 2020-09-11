200-bed multi-specialty hospital and trauma centre to come up along Yamuna Expressway

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday allotted 2,000 square meters of land for the construction of a 200-bed multi-specialty hospital and trauma centre in Sector 20 along the 165km Yamuna Expressway.

Officials said the hospital and trauma centre would be developed under the Central government’s National Health Mission and once operational will not only cater to farmers from villages along the Yamuna Expressway but will also provide immediate, specialized medical assistance to those who suffer serious injuries in accidents on the Noida-Greater Noida and Yamuna expressways.

“We have allotted 2,000 square metre land for the purpose of building a hospital and trauma centre construction in Sector 20. The trauma centre will cater to farmers and accident victims who need immediate medical aide,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Yeida .

Yeida has allotted the land free of any cost.

As per the estimate of Yeida officials that manages the Yamuna expressway, two to three accidents take place daily on it. The expressway has witnessed over 750 deaths since it opened in August 2012. Accidents on the Noida-Greater Noida and the Yamuna expressways are often severe leaving victims in need of immediate treatment than can be available in the vicinity. In accident cases, the first hour – referred to as the golden hour – is crucial as prompt medical treatment during that time can prevent many deaths, said officials. “The facility, once operational, will prove to be beneficial because the accident victims will be able to get medical help without any loss of time,” CEO Singh said.

The district administration said that official formalities to get the work on the facility started are ongoing.

“As of now, a deadline as to when the work will start on the ground has not been set. But, the project has been sanctioned and formalities such as preparing a tender and a budget are under process. The Yeida has allotted the land for free for this project,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said that on August 24, he had met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and health minister Jai Pratap Singh and raised the demand for setting up a multi-speciality hospitality in the area.

“After we met the UP CM and the health minister, the state government has approved a 200-bed multi-speciality hospital along with a trauma centre. In the absence of a hospital, the farmers and accident victims would depend on Delhi hospitals for emergency cases. We are happy that the state government and the central government together will start work on this project at the earliest,” MLA Singh said.