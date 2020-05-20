200 Gurugram cops tested

Gurugram: At least 200 police personnel in Gurugram were tested for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease after two head constables in the force tested positive on Tuesday. The test reports of the 200 are awaited, said the police Wednesday evening.

Officials said the 200 personnel were deployed in the containment zones in the city in the morning shift. They have now been placed under quarantine. They will resume their duties only after 14 days, even if their samples test negative, officials said.

A total of 600 policemen are deployed in the 45 containment zones in three shifts in Gurugram. One of the head constables who tested positive was deployed in the morning shift and is believed to have contracted the virus while on duty. The other head constable is suspected to have been infected through a personal contact, officials said.

The police have also established a 200-bed quarantine facility for Covid-positive personnel who are asymptomatic and an isolation ward for those who have symptoms. The initiative was taken after reports of the two personnel who tested positive came through and they were shifted to police lines in Manesar.

Police officials said they have converted two newly-constructed towers at police lines into a quarantine facility.

Also, special arrangements have been made for children and women at the police lines if any personnel’s family members are found positive, though none of the family members have been infected so far, said the police.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said they had already kept a place ready to set up a quarantine facility. “We have taken all precautionary measures as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. We are strictly implementing social distancing and personal hygiene and there is no dearth of personal protective equipment (PPE),” he said.

“We have deployed trained medical staff and doctors with the help of the health department on how to set up quarantine camps for coronavirus-suspected cases from the police force. Their family members are also checked regularly,” said Akil.

Police are also modifying three of the department’s vehicles to transport personnel either infected with or suspected of having Covid-19 to hospitals and the quarantine centre in Manesar, officials said.

“The drivers of these special vehicles have been directed to wear PPEs as a precaution. A glass screen will be installed to segregate the driver from those sitting behind to maintain social distancing. Hand sanitisers and face gloves are kept in each vehicle,” said Akil.

Around 400 police personnel deployed in the containment zones were provided PPEs kits and the commissioner has given directions to make it compulsory to wear protective gears while dealing with the public, officials said.

Nearly 5,800 police personnel have been deployed for Covid-19 duties across the city for the last two months. At least 400 personnel are deployed in three shifts at 11 borders and have been asked to maintain social distancing and not to touch any vehicles coming from the Delhi side, said the police.

Police said Gurugram has recorded a fewer number of cases among police personnel as compared to other districts and states.

More than 600 police personnel who are deployed at places from where migrant workers and labourers are boarding buses were also distributed PPE kits on Wednesday.