200 kits with swab samples dumped on road in Virar

A plastic sack filled with around 200 viral transport medium (VTM) kits, which had swabs of suspected Covid-19 patients, which was found dumped on the road at Bolinj, Virar, since...

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:05 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A plastic sack filled with around 200 viral transport medium (VTM) kits, which had swabs of suspected Covid-19 patients, which was found dumped on the road at Bolinj, Virar, since Monday, has been cleared, Vasai civic commissioner Gangatharan D claimed.

“We have cleared the kits from the road and disposed them as per the protocol pertaining to bio-medical waste. We are going through the CCTV footages of the nearby areas to nab those who dumped the kits on the road and will register a complaint with the Arnala Coastal police against them under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other offences for spreading infection,” he said.

The civic body’s cleared the kits after a resident, Prasanjeet Ingle, informed the health department about it.

“There are four hospitals and also a civic Covid care centre in the vicinity. We suspect one of these medical facilities may have dumped the kits on the road,” Ingle said.



Earlier this month, a rag picker from Narangi, Virar, was seen wearing a used personal protection equipment (PPE) gear, creating panic among locals. On questioning, the man said a doctor from Narangi had given the PPE to use as a raincoat, said Ingle.

