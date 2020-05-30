200th train carrying migrants home departs from Ludhiana

Migrants queuing up outside Guru Nanak Stadium for medical screening before boarding the Shramik special trains in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The 200th train, carrying migrants to their home state, departed for Uttar Pradesh (UP) from the Ludhiana railway station here on Saturday.

Since May 5, when the first train left from here, more than 3.2 lakh migrants have been sent to their home states through these trains.

The train, that left for Madepur in UP, was flagged off by deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal.

The administration has been sending around 1,600 migrants in each train and, till date, a total of 203 trains have departed for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Jharkhand and other states.

The DC said so far, around 3.2 lakh migrants have been sent safely to their home states. The administration has been informing the registered migrants about their trains via phone calls and SMSes.

He said migrants were also given chance of manual registration for one day.

The DC said more than eight lakh migrants had registered for travelling to their home states, but as a large number of industrial units have started operations, several of them have dropped the plan to go to their native places and returned to their jobs.