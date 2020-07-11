Sections
2019 Tarn Taran blast: Bail plea of juvenile accused dismissed

Rejecting the plea, principal magistrate Anuradha held that the bail is being denied in the best interest of the juvenile, as, if released, there is a likelihood of him being exposed to unknown criminals or moral, psychological or other influences that would defeat the ends of justice.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

The juvenile accused in the Tarn Taran blast, which claimed two lives and grievously injured one other on September 4 last year, has been denied bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The incident had taken place on a vacant plot in Pandori Gola village. The victims were digging a pit to retrieve a dumped explosive consignment, when it went off.

“The Juvenile Justice Act is not only meant for the applicant/juvenile but also for upholding the interest of children in its care and protection,” read the order.



The National Investigating Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, in its reply on the bail application, had stated, “The applicant is a member of a terrorist gang whose motive is to establish Khalistan. Such types of activities are a threat to national security and disturb the peace, integrity, unity of the nation. If the applicant is released on bail, he may be further exposed to these types of terrorist activities.” The NIA also submitted that the allegations against the applicant are of heinous nature and so bail should not be granted.

Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur, who filed the bail plea on behalf of the applicant, said, “This is unfortunate that Indian courts consider keeping Sikh children behind bars justice. Secondly, inclination toward a particular ideology is not the ground for denying bail to anyone.”

