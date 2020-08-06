Sections
Home / Cities / 209 test positive for Covid-19, nine succumb to virus in Ludhiana

209 test positive for Covid-19, nine succumb to virus in Ludhiana

With these fresh infections, the total count of cases has reached 4,385, of which 1,423 are active cases

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 22:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A day after witnessing the biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, the city reported 209 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday. Besides, nine succumbed to the virus in the district.

With these fresh infections, the total count of cases has reached 4,385, of which 1,423 are active cases.

The death toll has now reached 138.

Those who died, include a 66-year-old female who died at DMC&H while three women from BRS Nagar and Field Gunj and New Shanti Nagar died at CMC and DMC and Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. Besides a 72-year-old man from Baba Than Singh Chowk, a 75-year-old man from Atam Nagar, a 40-year-old man from Bau Ram Da Vehra, a 32- year-old man from New Subash Nagar.



Those who tested positive include eight healthcare workers, three women and nine cops.

50 deaths in six days

The virus has claimed 50 lives in just six days as nine patients died on August 1, eight on Sunday, followed by nine more on Monday, six on Tuesday and nine deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Sharing details civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that efforts are being made to keep people safe from Covid-19. He said that a total of 226 patients (209 from Ludhiana district and 17 from other states/districts) tested positive in the last 24 hours.

He added that to date, a total of 68602 samples have been taken, of which 61,304 people tested negative and result of 2,371 samples are awaited.

He said that 11 Covid-19 patients died today (nine from Ludhiana while one each from Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur district).

He said that to date, 23,970 persons have been kept under home quarantine in the district and at present 4,674 people are under home quarantine. On Thursday, 403 persons were placed under home quarantine.

Similarly, 954 samples of suspected patients were sent for testing today and their results are awaited.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 07, 2020 01:45 IST
Politics over hooch tragedy: Punjab ministers want Bajwa, Dullo out; MPs stay defiant
Aug 07, 2020 01:37 IST
Maharashtra CET cell to hold 3rd round as 306 PG medical seats in government institutes lie vacant
Aug 07, 2020 01:31 IST
Artist duo sculpt eco-friendly cow dung Ganesha idols
Aug 07, 2020 01:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.