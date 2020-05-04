21 new corona cases take Haryana’s Covid-19 count to 463

Sections
11 patients reported from Jhajjar district of which most are either vegetable sellers who visited Delhi’s Azad Mandi or their contacts

Updated: May 04, 2020 15:42 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh: With 21 new positive cases, including 11 from Jhajjar district, the count of Covid-19 patients climbed to 463 in Haryana by Monday afternoon.

The health department said that of the 11 patients from Jhajjar, most were either vegetable sellers who frequented Delhi’s Azad Mandi or their contacts.

Five new cases were reported from Sonepat, where the infection has spread among health workers.

Three positive cases were reported from Panipat and one each from Gurugram and Nuh. The three infected people in Panipat include a 65-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a 53-year-old man.



SIX PATIENTS DISCHARGED IN GURUGRAM

Meanwhile, with the recovery of six more patients, all from Gurugram, the number of those cured of Covid-19 in the state rose to 251.

This means there are 207 active patients in the state.

So far, 33,179 of the total 36,765 samples tested are negative, while the reports of 3,123 samples are awaited.

